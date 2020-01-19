Brokerages Set Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 380.56

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.43 ($5.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Synthomer stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.26). 522,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.17. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

