Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $84.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.