Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $84.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.09.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $103.03.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
