Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $25.74

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 514,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

