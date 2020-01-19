Brokerages Set Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $103.00

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.99. 566,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,775. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

