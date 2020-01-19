Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $32.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

GIII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

