Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $113.00

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 146,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.