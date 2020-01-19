Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) PT at $12.00

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of 136.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Casinos by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

