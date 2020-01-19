Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target at $18.25

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

