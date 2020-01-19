Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $111.63

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.63.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

