Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $111.63

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.63.
BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
