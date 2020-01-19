Brokerages Set Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $145.81

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.06.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. 4,145,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

