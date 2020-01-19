Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $55.60

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 12.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

