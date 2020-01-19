Brokerages Set Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) PT at $42.00

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 361,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,525. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

