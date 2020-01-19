Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $45.40

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,182 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,597,000 after buying an additional 686,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,027. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

