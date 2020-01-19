Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 11,150,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,214. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

