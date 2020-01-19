Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $27.18

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,823. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.