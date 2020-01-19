Brokerages Set Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Credit Suisse Group cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

