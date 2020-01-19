Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.9% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 3,013,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

