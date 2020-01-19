Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 111,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,944. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

