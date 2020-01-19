Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $68.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $69.76 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $275.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $288.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

FBNC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

