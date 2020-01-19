Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 216,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

