Brokerages Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Senesco Technologies reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

ELOX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 271,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Senesco Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

