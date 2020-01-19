Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

