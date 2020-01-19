Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. PROS reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,838 shares of company stock worth $2,704,642 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of PROS by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 307,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. PROS has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

