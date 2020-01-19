Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce ($0.17) EPS

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.52 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myomo an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 218,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,775. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.