Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to report sales of $33.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $121.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.70 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.97 million, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $142.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GDP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 26,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,708. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

