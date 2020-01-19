Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $969.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $911.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 455,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in EQT by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 850,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 348,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

