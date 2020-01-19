British Land (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 560 at Bank of America

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target cut by Bank of America from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of British Land to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

BLND opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.33. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

