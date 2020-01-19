British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,466.50 ($45.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,229.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,987.64. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

