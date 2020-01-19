Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 523,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $9,421,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

