Bread Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX and OKEx. Bread has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $905,809.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

