Bread Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Tokenomy. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $613,487.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

