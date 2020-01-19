BQT (BQTX) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $94,924.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.47 or 0.05822546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,408,933 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

