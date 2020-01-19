BOSAGORA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,801.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $37,801.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,840,501 tokens. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

