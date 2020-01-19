Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $283.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.90 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $254.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $872.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $968.73 million, with estimates ranging from $953.85 million to $981.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 986,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $13,231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.