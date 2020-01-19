Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $380,729.00 and $207,046.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

