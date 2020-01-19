BoatPilot Token Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $69,100.00 and $1,365.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

