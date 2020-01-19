Blockpass Market Cap Reaches $502,762.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $502,762.00 and $14,129.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

