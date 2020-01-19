Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Blackline reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Blackline news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after buying an additional 349,712 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,217,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,379,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

