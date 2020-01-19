Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $12,184.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

