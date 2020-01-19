BitGuild PLAT Market Capitalization Reaches $15,012.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,012.00 and approximately $680,920.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

