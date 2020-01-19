BitDice Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, BitDice has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDice token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDice has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $55.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.03020015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00197806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitDice

BitDice’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me . The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitDice is medium.com/@bitdice

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

