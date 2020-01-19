Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $27,834.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051070 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073288 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.47 or 1.01721876 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046083 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

