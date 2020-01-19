Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, BX Thailand, IDAX and Bitfinex. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and $3.30 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsquare, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, IDAX, FCoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, YoBit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, BigONE, Indodax, Bitkub, MBAex, Bittrex, Hotbit, Coinbit, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, CoinEx, Bitbns, Koinex, CoinZest, Kraken, Bibox, Bithumb, Bitrue, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

