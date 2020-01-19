Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0300

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $549,782.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00555694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00121219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00131795 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

