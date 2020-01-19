BitCoen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $50,093.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.02650144 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000297 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

