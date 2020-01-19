Bismuth Price Hits $0.0836 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,524.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000579 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

