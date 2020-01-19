Biotron Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 209.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $10,806.00 and $14.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.02778974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00200183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00131684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI

Buying and Selling Biotron

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

