BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

