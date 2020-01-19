BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

BCRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,053. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

