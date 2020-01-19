Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Up 10.4%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares shot up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.04, 180,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 81,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BASI. ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

